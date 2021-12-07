News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Family 'increasingly concerned' about missing Beccles woman

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:40 PM December 7, 2021
Police are looking for 42 year old Jaime Larter who was last seen in Beccles, East Suffolk, this morning

Police are looking for 42-year-old Jaime Larter who was last seen in Beccles. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 42-year-old woman from Beccles. 

Jaime Larter was last seen on the morning of December 7. 

Ms Larter has medium length blonde hair, is of slim build, and is five foot tall. 

Friends and family are growing increasingly concerned and police are currently carrying out enquiries to find her.

Officers from Suffolk police are appealing for anyone who has seen Ms Larter to contact them quoting reference CAD115 of December 7 2021.

Suffolk Live News
Beccles News

