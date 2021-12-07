Family 'increasingly concerned' about missing Beccles woman

Police are looking for 42-year-old Jaime Larter who was last seen in Beccles. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 42-year-old woman from Beccles.

Jaime Larter was last seen on the morning of December 7.

Ms Larter has medium length blonde hair, is of slim build, and is five foot tall.

Friends and family are growing increasingly concerned and police are currently carrying out enquiries to find her.

Officers from Suffolk police are appealing for anyone who has seen Ms Larter to contact them quoting reference CAD115 of December 7 2021.