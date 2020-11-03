E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man and schoolgirl exchanged intimate videos, court told

PUBLISHED: 05:30 04 November 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A 25-year-old Suffolk man who exchanged intimate videos with a 14-year-old schoolgirl has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jake Boreham was arrested after the victim’s mother found a naked video of him and one of her daughter pulling down her top in a chat on her tablet, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The girl told her mother that she had sent intimate pictures and videos to Boreham at his request and that she was in love with him.

The court heard that Boreham and the girl had initially met online through their shared interest in music.

Boreham, of Norton Road, Tostock admitted causing a child to engage in sexual activity last year.

He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to attend a sex offenders’ treatment programme.

He was also given a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £160 costs.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Jude Durr, for Boreham, said his client was immature and had a number of issues including being socially isolated.

