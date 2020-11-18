‘Amazing‘ 19-year-old who loved motorbikes died in crash, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 18 November 2020
Tributes have been paid to an “amazing” 19-year-old who died in a motorbike crash in Sudbury.
An inquest into the death of Jake Page took place today at Suffolk Coroner’s Court, two years after he died following the crash in Melford Road.
The court heard how the 19-year-old was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment - but tragically could not be saved.
The inquest heard how Mr Page had returned to his Great Waldingfield home, which he shared with his mum Joanna, dad Jason and sister Jemma in Lavenham Road, after work on August 6, 2018.
He went in to get changed before dashing back out on his much-loved Yamaha motorbike.
The court heard that his mum told him to “drive safe and please be careful” as he left.
While on his bike, Mr Page found himself behind a Toyota Corolla.
In a statement, the driver of the car said that as the motorbike overtook him, Mr Page made a rude gesture at him.
Later on, when the car pulled level again with the bike, the driver repeated the gesture back at the motorcyclist.
Following the second exchange, Mr Page followed the Toyota along Melford Road before hitting the vehicle when it slowed down, causing Mr Page to fall into the path of an oncoming BMW.
A crash investigation concluded that there was no evidence to show the Toyota had braked harshly in front of Mr Page.
In a statement read out to the court, Mr Page’s dad paid tribute to his “amazing” son.
He said: “Jake was an amazing person inside and out.
“He was the type of person that would do anything for anyone just because he wanted to.
“Jake grew up in a very close, loving family. Me and his mum Joanne and his sister Jemma would always do things together as a family, right from when the children were young, such as going on camping trips, walks, painting and drawing.
“Another of Jake’s favourite things to do was walk and play with the dogs. They were his pride and joy and before Jake passed he used to plead with me and a mum for a rottweiler.
“We now have a rottweiler in the hope that Jake is looking down on us.”
Concluding the inquest, senior coroner Nigel Parsley passed on his condolences to the family of Mr Page before stating that he died from a traumatic brain injury as the result of a road traffic collision.
