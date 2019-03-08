Graffiti vandal banned from Colchester town centre for two years

Jamal Durant-Inniss has been baned from Colchester town centre for two years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A graffiti vandal has been banned from Colchester town centre for two years after causing more than £1,700 worth of damage to businesses in the town.

Jamal Durant-Inniss sprayed graffiti tags such as Lobster, Sense, Dyla and Lost on 16 shops and businesses over the space of two months.

The 24-year-old, of Wimpole Road, Colchester, was first arrested on Sunday, May 12 and then again on Thursday, May 18.

He was released under investigation but continued to offend.

He then failed to answer bail so was arrested again on Tuesday, June 18.

Durant-Inniss was charged by police with 16 counts of criminal damage and one count of having spray cans with intent to cause damage to property.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 19.

Durant-Inniss was sentenced on Wednesday, July 3, to a 12-month community order including rehabilitation.

He was also ordered to pay compensation to his victims.

Magistrates also granted an application for a criminal behaviour order (CBO), banning him from entering Colchester's town centre at any time except for a pre-agreed legal, professional or medical appointment.

Durant-Inniss was also banned from carrying items used for graffiti - such as aerosol cans or marker pens - in a public place.

Magistrates granted the criminal behaviour order to cover two years.

Sergeant Martin Willsher, of Essex Police's Colchester Town Proactive Team, said Durant-Inniss showed no thought towards the owners of the businesses and shops he was vandalising.

"He showed a total a total disregard for the hardworking people who run these businesses, who had to pay more than £1,700 to clean off his graffiti.

"He also showed a blatant disregard for the law and judicial system."