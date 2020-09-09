E-edition Read the EADT online edition
James Blunt set for Essex gig alongside Craig Charles

PUBLISHED: 14:40 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 09 September 2020

James Blunt is set to perform to a crowd near Saffron Walden next summer Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Eleven times platinum recording artist James Blunt is set to help bring live music back to the region next summer at an Essex concert.

The “You’re Beautiful” singer will take to the stage at English Heritage site Audley End House and Gardens near Saffron Walden on Friday, August 13 as live music continues to return to the country.

Since releasing Back to Bedlam in 2005, Blunt has worked with the likes of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran and has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and won two BRIT Awards.

Coronation Street and Red Dwarf star Craig Charles, who has previously played Glastonbury, will join the Hampshire-born singer with his Funk and Soul Show, alongside the Hackney Colliery Band.

Tickets for the concert, part of the “Heritage Live” series which has been moved back from this summer, go on general sale at 9am Friday, September 18 here.

