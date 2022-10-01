Cutting 45% income tax rate is 'unacceptable', says Suffolk MP

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has called the 45% top income tax rate cut 'unacceptable', calling for a transparent discussion on 'how on earth we pay for our future health and social care costs'. - Credit: Office of James Cartlidge MP

A Suffolk MP has branded the recent 45% income tax cut "unacceptable" and called for "urgent" action on welfare reform.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge took to Twitter on Saturday, October 1 and said: "To be clear, cutting tax for top earners whilst reducing benefits in a cost of living crisis is unacceptable.

"Of course, we do need welfare reform – at my South Suffolk selection, asked my top three policy priorities I answered 'welfare, welfare, welfare'.

"I was referring to the fact that the post-war Beveridge settlement, though well motivated, is no longer financially sustainable.

Mr Cartlidge added: "This does mean, for example, that we need to look urgently at how today's benefits system interacts with work, especially with the economically inactive.

"But above all, it means we need a transparent discussion about how on earth we pay for our future health and social care costs.

"But this does NOT mean that, having lost market support for proposed unfunded tax measures, we try to win that support anew with on-the-back-foot, un-pitchrolled cuts to benefits when the cost of food and staples are rocketing, whilst keeping a tax cut for the wealthiest."

At my Whatfield surgery yesterday I was asked what I thought of scrapping the 45p tax rate. It’s not right for me to keep my frank answer from other constituents – to be clear, cutting tax for top earners whilst reducing benefits in a cost of living crisis is unacceptable. (1/4) — James Cartlidge MP 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@jcartlidgemp) October 1, 2022

This newspaper has contacted Mr Cartlidge for further comment.