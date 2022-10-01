News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cutting 45% income tax rate is 'unacceptable', says Suffolk MP

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 3:12 PM October 1, 2022
South Suffolk James Cartlidge MP

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has called the 45% top income tax rate cut 'unacceptable', calling for a transparent discussion on 'how on earth we pay for our future health and social care costs'. - Credit: Office of James Cartlidge MP

A Suffolk MP has branded the recent 45% income tax cut "unacceptable" and called for "urgent" action on welfare reform.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge took to Twitter on Saturday, October 1 and said: "To be clear, cutting tax for top earners whilst reducing benefits in a cost of living crisis is unacceptable.

"Of course, we do need welfare reform – at my South Suffolk selection, asked my top three policy priorities I answered 'welfare, welfare, welfare'. 

"I was referring to the fact that the post-war Beveridge settlement, though well motivated, is no longer financially sustainable.

Mr Cartlidge added: "This does mean, for example, that we need to look urgently at how today's benefits system interacts with work, especially with the economically inactive.

"But above all, it means we need a transparent discussion about how on earth we pay for our future health and social care costs.

"But this does NOT mean that, having lost market support for proposed unfunded tax measures, we try to win that support anew with on-the-back-foot, un-pitchrolled cuts to benefits when the cost of food and staples are rocketing, whilst keeping a tax cut for the wealthiest."

This newspaper has contacted Mr Cartlidge for further comment.

