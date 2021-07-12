News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk MP James Cartlidge takes to kayak on River Stour

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 5:39 PM July 12, 2021   
James Cartlidge

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge took to a kayak on the River Stour. - Credit: Constable Park

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge couldn't resist the offering of getting on the water when he visited the new Constable Park activity and holiday centre at Brantham on the River Stour.

After meeting staff at the weekend he took to the water in a kayak to show he was able to paddle along the Stour.

He formally opened the centre's coffee house which has opened to the public this week - with the first glamping holidaymakers due to arrive at the weekend.

Constable Park

James Cartlidge joined staff at the new Constable Park on the River Stour. - Credit: Constable Park

Constable Park boss Ian Williams said: "Our activity centre opened about five weeks ago and now we've got the coffee shop opening and people seem to be enjoying it.

"Now we're looking forward to welcoming the first people to stay here next week - then we'll be fully up and running."

Mr Cartlidge described the park as a fantastic asset for the area and said taking a kayak was "a special way to enjoy the beautiful River Stour".

Most Read

  1. 1 Torrential downpours and thunderstorms on way as weather warning issued
  2. 2 Mapped: The 110 postcode areas reporting a rise in Covid cases
  3. 3 Town target Crooks 'getting on plane' for Hungary trip
  1. 4 Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich
  2. 5 Outdoor cinema and gin festival heads to Suffolk
  3. 6 Town closing in on deal for striker Pigott
  4. 7 Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal as seventh signing arrives
  5. 8 Care home residents left to 'strip wash at hand basin’ after lift breaks
  6. 9 Ex Town loanee Luke Thomas joins League Two club
  7. 10 Ipswich road now clear after three-vehicle collision
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has been seriously assaulted in Ipswich, Suffolk police has confirmed

Suffolk Live

Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Wingspan bar in the Vaults under The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds

Food and Drink

Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Wes Burns under pressure during the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Connor Ruffles, aged 26, from Stowupland, has tragically died following a crash in Earl Stonham.

'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus