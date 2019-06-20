Sunshine and Showers

'Obnoxious' football fan's night of celebration ends in arrest for triple assault

20 June, 2019 - 07:30
Mark Hardy assaulted two officers at the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Liverpool fan's victory celebrations ended in arrest for assaulting his work supervisor and two police officers.

Mark Hardy's evening began in triumph as his team lifted the Champions League trophy earlier this month.

But the Liverpool supporter's night culminated in violence - resulting in a suspended prison sentence and the loss of his job.

The 36-year-old admitted one count of assault by beating and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Hardy began drinking two hours before watching the match kick off at a friend's Haverhill address on June 1.

Instead of heading home to Beech Grove after the final whistle, Hardy drunkenly chose to visit a colleague lodging at his supervisor's property.

After being angrily challenged by his supervisor, whose wife had been startled by his sudden appearance in the back garden, Hardy lashed out, continuing the outburst inside, where he threw several punches and landed one squarely in his supervisor's face.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said Hardy's rage was then directed towards police officers, who he tried to intimate in custody following his arrest, adding: "He began pushing them with his shoulders and lining up his elbows with an officer's testicle and chest area - making contact on more than one occasion.

"They had to activate the alarm and restrain him."

In interview, Hardy accepted pushing against the officers after complaining about being handcuffed too tightly.

Duty solicitor Declan Gallagher said Hardy could not remember punching his supervisor but believed his entry onto the property had been by consent.

"His behaviour was generally obnoxious but amounted to nothing more than general jostling in custody," he added.

"Although he appeared to be lining up his elbow with the officer's testicle and chest area, it defies belief he was able to connect while handcuffed."

Mr Gallagher said Hardy was teetotal for some time before the incident, but was in high spirits and could not handle his drink.

He said Hardy had lost his job at a galvanising firm but hoped to shortly find work elsewhere.

Hardy was handed a six-week jail sentence, suspended for a year, and ordered to pay a total of £250 in compensation to his victims.

'It's utter carnage' – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood's move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

