Father who died in crash to be remembered at memorial meal



A head chef is hosting a tasty charity dinner in aid of a road safety charity after a friend was killed in a collision earlier this year.



James Jay, who is head chef at the White Horse in Easton, will be holding the special pop up dinner at The Cooks Shed in Woodbridge on November 17, to raise funds for Brake, a road safety charity.

The dinner is in memory of his good friend and former colleague Ciara Lee’s husband Eddy.

Ms Lee, who grew up in Woodbridge, tragically lost the father of their two-year-old son Seren Ying Hei in a road traffic collision on July 5.

Eddy was stick in traffic while on his way to work on his motorbike when he was hit by a van.

He suffered a catastrophic brain injury and despite the efforts of the trauma team at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, he died a week later.

Ms Lee, who now lives in Berkshire, said: “The ripple effect of pain and grief caused is unbearable.

“Eddy was loved beyond measure wherever he went, including in Woodbridge where we spent some very special time with my family.

“As we try to pick up the pieces without our favourite person, one positive route through our shock and anger is to support the road safety charity Brake.

“We want to see an end to such needless tragedies, by educating drivers about how serious distracted driving can be, as well as campaigning for harsher charging and sentencing under UK law.”

The dinner, which is Mr Jay’s second charity event of the year, will comprise of a five course set meal and a cocktail on arrival, with tickets costing £45 per head.

The menu includes a special secret dessert, which was designed on a story which will be revealed on the night.

The previous evening organised by Mr Jay was called Take 8 Chefs, which was in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK. Eight different chefs each cooked one of eight taster courses and Mr Jay cooked a special duck recipe.

Brake is a charity that campaigns nationally and regionally to raise awareness among the public to stop road deaths and injuries.

The charity feels it is important to challenge the assumptions made about motorbikes. This will help improve rider safety in the future.