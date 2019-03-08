E-edition Read the EADT online edition
£1,000 of drugs allegedly discovered in flat, court hears

PUBLISHED: 06:52 30 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Police officers who raided a flat in Leiston discovered drugs worth nearly £1,000, a court has heard.

When police arrived at 41-year-old James Mercer's flat in Colonial Court they found him sitting on a sofa and when they looked under it they found 57 wraps of cocaine, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The officers also discovered a further 33 wraps of cocaine in a tin on a coffee table, said Raj Joshi, prosecuting.

He said £70 cash was found in a glasses case and the total value of the drugs found in the flat was £970.

Mercer, of Colonial Court in Station Road has denied possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on September 12 2017.

After his arrest he refused to answer questions about what he did for a living but told police he relied on members of his family to sustain him.

Mr Joshi said Mercer gave a "confused" explanation when he was asked about the drugs found in his flat.

The trial continues.

