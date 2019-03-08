E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Alleged drug-dealing trial adjourned

PUBLISHED: 06:20 31 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Leiston man accused of having drugs worth nearly £1,000 in his flat has been adjourned until Monday.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is James Mercer, 41, of Colonial Court, Station Road, Leiston, who has denied possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply in September 2017.

Police officers who raided his flat allegedly found Mercer sitting on a sofa and when they looked under it they discovered 57 wraps of cocaine.

The officers also discovered a further 33 wraps of cocaine in a tin on a coffee table, said Raj Joshi, prosecuting.

He said £70 cash was found in a glasses case and the total value of the drugs found in the flat was £970.

After his arrest he refused to answer questions about what he did for a living but told police he relied on members of his family to sustain him.

Mr Joshi said Mercer gave a "confused" explanation when he was asked about the drugs found in his flat.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

