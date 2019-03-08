WATCH: Footage of James Norwood making wrestlng debut with some top slams
PUBLISHED: 11:32 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 19 September 2019
Archant
They are moves of which his friend Dwayne Johnson - aka The Rock - would be proud.
Ipswich Town's prolific striker James Norwood was invited to take part in the Norwood Mania charity event for Cancer Research UK after The Rock praised his unusual goal celebrations on Twitter.
In this first video footage to emerge of the event, the League One goalscorer can be seen shrugging off a groin injury picked up at the Blues' Tuesday night match against MK Dons by performing some of his favourite WWE moves.
The event was organised by Harwich-based company International Pro Wrestling.