E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Your chance to meet Ipswich striker duo James Norwood and Kayden Jackson

PUBLISHED: 12:01 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 27 August 2019

James Norwood celebrates scoring Ipswich's fifth and final goal at Bolton at the weekend with Kayden Jackson. Picture: PAGEPIX

James Norwood celebrates scoring Ipswich's fifth and final goal at Bolton at the weekend with Kayden Jackson. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town's new striker duo James Norwood and Kayden Jackson will be signing autographs and posing for photos when they meet and greet fans this week.

The pair, who are already notching up a good goal tally for the Blues in the 2019/20 season, will be at the Planet Blue store at Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground on Wednesday, August 28.

You may also want to watch:

They will sign autographs and pose for pictures for up to an hour from 1.30pm, with Junior Blues activities also planned in Planet Blue at the same time.

Norwood joined Ipswich from Tranmere Rovers for this season having earned a reputation as a prolific goalscorer, while Jackson's first season at Town ended with the club being relegated to League One.

Both have impressed in Town's campaign for promotion back up to the Championship so far, with each scoring twice in Saturday's away game at Bolton Wanderers.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Late entries available for 5k Ipswich Big Fun Run

A previous Big Fun Run at Christchurch Park held in 2013. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Pub worker threatened with screwdriver in aggravated burglary

Two men broke into the Robin Hood pub in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Jobs at risk as FedEx looks to close Ipswich site

FedEx has confirmed it is planning to move work away from its site at Claydon Industrial Park. Photo: Google/PA.

Your chance to meet Ipswich striker duo James Norwood and Kayden Jackson

James Norwood celebrates scoring Ipswich's fifth and final goal at Bolton at the weekend with Kayden Jackson. Picture: PAGEPIX

‘I’ll do whatever’s needed’ - Wilson just wants to help Blues win

James Wilson has started four games for Town this season. Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists