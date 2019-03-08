Your chance to meet Ipswich striker duo James Norwood and Kayden Jackson

James Norwood celebrates scoring Ipswich's fifth and final goal at Bolton at the weekend with Kayden Jackson. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town's new striker duo James Norwood and Kayden Jackson will be signing autographs and posing for photos when they meet and greet fans this week.

The pair, who are already notching up a good goal tally for the Blues in the 2019/20 season, will be at the Planet Blue store at Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground on Wednesday, August 28.

You may also want to watch:

They will sign autographs and pose for pictures for up to an hour from 1.30pm, with Junior Blues activities also planned in Planet Blue at the same time.

Norwood joined Ipswich from Tranmere Rovers for this season having earned a reputation as a prolific goalscorer, while Jackson's first season at Town ended with the club being relegated to League One.

Both have impressed in Town's campaign for promotion back up to the Championship so far, with each scoring twice in Saturday's away game at Bolton Wanderers.