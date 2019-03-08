Have you seen James Perkins?

Police want to trace a 25-year-old man who has gone missing from his Essex home.

James Perkins was reported missing from his home in Clacton at around 4.15pm on Friday June 28.

His family and Essex Police officers are concerned for his welfare.

Officers believe Mr Perkins could be travelling in a black Ford Fiesta, with the registration number EX53 KFW, potentially headed for Lincolnshire.

He was last seen at around 9pm on June 27 wearing a grey hoodie, possibly grey tracksuit bottoms and a baseball cap.

Essex Police are working closely with Lincolnshire Police and are seeking any support that could assist in their efforts to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 in a non-emergency and 999 in an emergency.