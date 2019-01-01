E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Airman convicted of seriously assaulting man, 72, with one punch

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 18 December 2019

The trial of James Sinclair took place at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of James Sinclair took place at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An RAF serviceman has been convicted of seriously assaulting a man he knocked unconscious with a single punch.

A jury found James Sinclair guilty of causing Thomas Cleary grievous bodily harm at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Sinclair was unanimously convicted of attacking the 72-year-old, but cleared of another charge of assault on Mr Cleary's son, Patrick.

During the trial, a neurologist referred to Thomas Cleary suffering a lasting disability as a result of the attack.

Judge Emma Peters ordered a report to be prepared by the probation service, and requested an update on Mr Cleary's condition, before passing sentence in the new year.

The court had previously heard how the father and son had been drinking in Bury St Edmunds on the night of November 23, 2018.

Giving evidence during the first day of the trial, Patrick Cleary said they had visited the Kings Arms pub before venturing to The Grapes pub, and finishing the night at The Gym bar, in Risbygate Street.

Mr Cleary said he and his father had consumed six pints of lager each over the course of the night and then went to get some chips.

You may also want to watch:

They walked through the St Andrew's Street car park towards Tayfen Road and were met at the bottom of the steps by Sinclair, 24, who asked them for a lighter.

When Thomas Cleary replied that he did not smoke, Sinclair swore at the men, the court heard.

Patrick Cleary said he responded by swearing back, before crossing the road, where he claimed to have been twice hit by Sinclair, based at RAF Honington.

After flagging down a taxi and asking the driver to call the police, Patrick Cleary told the jury he then saw Sinclair, of 27 Squadron, cross back over the road to where his father was still standing.

"He stood there looking at my father, then punched him straight in the face," Mr Cleary said.

"It was like he was punching one of those boxing balls you see at the funfair."

Mr Cleary described his father as being "absolutely out of it".

Thomas Clearly was taken to West Suffolk Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital after a scan found serious bleeding on the brain and a fractured skull.

Sinclair, who claimed he acted in self-defence, is due to be sentenced in the week beginning January 27.

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flood alerts on two Suffolk rivers after heavy rainfall

Flooding is possible along the banks of two rivers in Suffolk - the River Deben and River Lark Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Historic silk makers Vanners unveils plans for multi-million pound move

Vanners Silk in Sudbury is set to move to a multi-million pound purpose-built facility Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Airman convicted of seriously assaulting man, 72, with one punch

The trial of James Sinclair took place at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Blues boss Lambert: We’d have taken where we are now at the start of August. That’s the reality

Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists