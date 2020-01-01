No changes to junction where dad of two, 28, was killed in accident

No direct action will be taken to make a junction on the B1088 safer after a father-of-two was killed in a head-on collision in 2017.

Jamie Finlay died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital three days after a two-vehicle crash near Ixworth two years ago.

The 28-year-old was in the passenger seat of a grey BMW which collided head-on with a Nissan Navara 4x4 which was attempting a turn from the B1088 onto Thetford Road May 8, 2017.

Following an inquest into his death, a prevention of future deaths report (PFD) was requested by area coroner Jacqueline Devonish, to see if the junction between the two roads could be made safer.

Suffolk County Council carried out an investigation and concluded that the junction is “not a high collision cluster site”.

It was also noted that if the junction was improved that the “expected accident reduction” would be low and the “value for money” would be poor.

However, Mark Ash, executive director of growth, highways and infrastructure at Suffolk County Council did say officers would undertake a review of the junction design and continue to monitor collisions across the county.

The PFD had been requested following an inquest into Mr Finlay’s death at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich in December.

The inquest heard that the driver of the BMW was travelling around a right hand bend before spotting the Nissan in a central filter lane heading southbound, indicating to turn right across his path.

The court heard that the BMW was travelling within the speed limit of 60mph and turned right in an attempt to drive round the vehicle, which said to be a third of the way into the opposite lane.

The Navara then turned back into the filter lane, and the two collided head on.

Mr Finlay was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where scans revealed he had suffered a traumatic head injury.

He died on May 10, 2017, after his life support was switched off.

During the inquest Collision investigator, PC Jeffrey Cribb, told the court he thought the road was not dangerous, but added extra bollards could make it safer.