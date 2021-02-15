News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:16 PM February 15, 2021   
Missing Jamie Stevens from Stowmarket

Missing Jamie Stevens from Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from his home in Stowmarket and police are concerned for his welfare.

Jamie Stevens was last seen at around 2.45pm on Sunday, February 14 and was reported missing at 10.15pm.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, with a dark hoody underneath, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black North Face baseball cap and black Nike trainers.

He was also carrying a bag.

Jamie has links to Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket and it is believed he could be in either town.

Officers are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February
  2. 2 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
  3. 3 Pizza restaurant set to open in former clothing store
  1. 4 Google data reveals how strictly Suffolk is sticking to lockdown 3
  2. 5 Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road
  3. 6 Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure
  4. 7 'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift
  5. 8 Thorntons chocolate shop cleared out in latest blow to town centre
  6. 9 Mum's shock as have-a-go hero plunges into freezing river to save dog
  7. 10 Is promotion this season really a must? Perhaps we should just start all over again
Stowmarket News
Bury St Edmunds News
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Londoners leaving the capital is driving a boom in sales of houses worth over £1million Picture:Get

Londoners moving to Suffolk at 'unprecedented' rate, estate agent says

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The new campaign by the government at a bus stop in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Women fined for 120-mile trip to sleep at beauty spot in lockdown

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Linda Steward from Stowmarket has died aged 69

Obituary

'She was the Michelangelo of conversation' - Popular Stowmarket woman...

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

All but one area of Suffolk and north Essex record below average Covid...

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon