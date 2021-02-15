Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?

Published: 4:16 PM February 15, 2021

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from his home in Stowmarket and police are concerned for his welfare.

Jamie Stevens was last seen at around 2.45pm on Sunday, February 14 and was reported missing at 10.15pm.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, with a dark hoody underneath, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black North Face baseball cap and black Nike trainers.

He was also carrying a bag.

Jamie has links to Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket and it is believed he could be in either town.

Officers are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101.