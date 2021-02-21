News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'Lovely, kind' Aldeburgh stalwart who worked with rich and famous dies

Andrew Papworth

Published: 5:53 PM February 21, 2021   
Tributes have been paid following the death of Jane Jacomb-Hood

Tributes have been paid following the death of Jane Jacomb-Hood - Credit: Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall

Tributes have been paid following the death of a "lovely, kind and warm-hearted" Aldeburgh stalwart who spent a life working with the rich and famous.

Jane Jacomb-Hood was well-known to visitors of Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall, where she would check tickets on entry and sell programmes but also "devoted an enormous amount of time and energy to encouraging theatre companies, musicians and others to perform at the hall".

Born in 1952, she also started the popular biannual Aldeburgh Craft Fair and supported the Aldeburgh Summer Theatre and the town's Jubilee Opera, while also working as an administrator at Aldeburgh Parish Church.

It followed an illustrious career working with the rich, famous and powerful, where she was PA to journalist and television presenter Joan Bakewell and for several years worked for the Royal Shakespeare Company at The Barbican Centre.

There, she met Derek Jacobi, amongst other notable actors - and went on to work with him as production assistant for several films and TV programmes.

As a teenager, she was even a babysitter for Vanessa Redgrave.

She also worked one day each week in an office at Portcullis House, opposite the Houses of Parliament, as secretary of The Parliament Choir - organising several concerts a year at premier London venues.

Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin MP said: “She was the rock of the Parliament Choir for quite a period of time.”

Jane, who was also an accomplished photographer, decided to live in Aldeburgh after falling in love with the town on summer visits to the area in her childhood.

David Briggs, former chairman of the Jubilee Hall, said the venue "without her enthusiasm, commitment and sheer hard work, wouldn’t be the place it is today" with her input - adding that it may have even closed altogether.

He said: "Modest to the point of self-deprecating, a private person in some ways, Jane quietly just got on with things.

"Jane’s varied career gave her a deep knowledge and insight into the whole spectrum of the performing arts.

"She knew so much about it, and her experience and advice were invaluable.

"She was truly a lovely lady, kind and warm-hearted, who will be missed, not just by her family and friends but by so many others, very much indeed."

