E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Much-loved Suffolk fashionista retires at 80

PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 September 2019

Much-loved Bury St Edmunds fashionista Jane Peers has retired at the age of 80 Picture: JOHN NICE

Much-loved Bury St Edmunds fashionista Jane Peers has retired at the age of 80 Picture: JOHN NICE

Archant

A much-loved Suffolk fashionista has closed the fitting room door on her career after retiring on her 80th birthday.

Jane Peers with Anna Park, founder of ANNA fashion stores Picture: JOHN NICEJane Peers with Anna Park, founder of ANNA fashion stores Picture: JOHN NICE

Jane Peers had worked at ANNA in Bury St Edmunds since it opened it 2001, watching the company grow into a nationwide business - with stores in Norfolk, Essex, Suffolk and London.

A friend of owner Anna Park since Mrs Park was a baby, Mrs Peers' career highlights included attending the London Fashion Week and serving supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

You may also want to watch:

Leaving the business, Mrs Peers said: "It will be odd (not working).

"There have been a few tears - But, I have a great social life and I will be looking to travel and exercise more.

"I'll keep be popping into the shop as I'm still very close to the staff. I'll be leaving on a high - and I hope to come back and occasionally help out - so I'm sure it won't be a goodbye forever."

Mrs Park added: "She has been a great friend to me over the years and although she is retiring, like Jane says, this isn't goodbye. I consider her like a member of my family."

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

SIL preview: Cranes look to stay top as Achilles look to bounce back!

SIL preview

‘I don’t think he’s going to be at the club much longer... he’s destined for the very top’ - Skuse on Downes’ big future

Cole Skuse believes Flynn Downes is destined for big things. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich foodbank charity’s new headquarters gets final lick of paint

Employees of Hopkins Homes help put the finishing touches to new FIND foodbank. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Disbelief as new social media video emerges in jailed killer’s username

Prison officers are understood to have confiscated a mobile phone from Isaac Calver Picture: SNAPCHAT

Paedophile who kept diary of his victims jailed for 21 years

Paedophile Kevin Saitta, 54 of Laburnum Crescent in Kirby Cross kept a diary of his victims Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists