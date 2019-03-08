Much-loved Suffolk fashionista retires at 80

Much-loved Bury St Edmunds fashionista Jane Peers has retired at the age of 80 Picture: JOHN NICE Archant

A much-loved Suffolk fashionista has closed the fitting room door on her career after retiring on her 80th birthday.

Jane Peers with Anna Park, founder of ANNA fashion stores Picture: JOHN NICE Jane Peers with Anna Park, founder of ANNA fashion stores Picture: JOHN NICE

Jane Peers had worked at ANNA in Bury St Edmunds since it opened it 2001, watching the company grow into a nationwide business - with stores in Norfolk, Essex, Suffolk and London.

A friend of owner Anna Park since Mrs Park was a baby, Mrs Peers' career highlights included attending the London Fashion Week and serving supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Leaving the business, Mrs Peers said: "It will be odd (not working).

"There have been a few tears - But, I have a great social life and I will be looking to travel and exercise more.

"I'll keep be popping into the shop as I'm still very close to the staff. I'll be leaving on a high - and I hope to come back and occasionally help out - so I'm sure it won't be a goodbye forever."

Mrs Park added: "She has been a great friend to me over the years and although she is retiring, like Jane says, this isn't goodbye. I consider her like a member of my family."