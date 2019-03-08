Much-loved Suffolk fashionista retires at 80
PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 September 2019
Archant
A much-loved Suffolk fashionista has closed the fitting room door on her career after retiring on her 80th birthday.
Jane Peers had worked at ANNA in Bury St Edmunds since it opened it 2001, watching the company grow into a nationwide business - with stores in Norfolk, Essex, Suffolk and London.
A friend of owner Anna Park since Mrs Park was a baby, Mrs Peers' career highlights included attending the London Fashion Week and serving supermodel Claudia Schiffer.
Leaving the business, Mrs Peers said: "It will be odd (not working).
"There have been a few tears - But, I have a great social life and I will be looking to travel and exercise more.
"I'll keep be popping into the shop as I'm still very close to the staff. I'll be leaving on a high - and I hope to come back and occasionally help out - so I'm sure it won't be a goodbye forever."
Mrs Park added: "She has been a great friend to me over the years and although she is retiring, like Jane says, this isn't goodbye. I consider her like a member of my family."