'We have nowhere to go' - Animal sanctuary's plea for new home for rescued donkeys

Home to four donkeys and 13 horses, Jann Turner is in desparate need of a home for her animal sanctuary

A Suffolk animal sanctuary is desperately seeking a new home after finding out it has weeks to find an alternative space for more than a dozen horses and donkeys.

Founder Jann Turner said it would be heartbreaking if another site did not become available.

Jann Turner has run the Care Haven and Care Farm for 11 years, spending her first decade at French's Farm in Hadleigh before the owners of the land sold up.

Since 2018 she has worked with her 13 horses and four donkeys at Cow Pasture Farm in Felixstowe - but now she faces having to find a new home for all her animals by the end of October.

"The whole situation is very stressful. To have enough room for all the animals I need to find at lead 20 acres of land and ideally a barn to house all the equipment that comes with keeping the horses.

"Some of these horses are about 30 years old, they're not in a position to be split up.

Mrs Turner's Care Haven and Care Farm, currently based in Felixstowe, needs to find somewhere to rehome her animals

This isn't a five-minute job to pack up, we need someone as soon as possible - right now we have nowhere to go."

As well as her donkeys and horses, Mrs Turner has opened her heart to, some of the animals that Mrs Turner has rescued were saved from terrible conditions, with one donkey living for a year in complete isolation.

"People bring all sorts to me - I helped rehome a cat that had been stamped on by it's owner, it was left with both its back legs broken," Mrs Turner added.

The animal sanctuary has rescued many neglected and abandoned animals during its 11 years in Hadleigh, with all of them currently living at Cow Pasture Farm in Felixstowe

"I've even helped a white rat someone found abandoned by the side of the road. I can't turn any of them away."

Some of the donkeys she has saved are now helping others as therapy animals.

Mrs Turner's animals work with Suffolk councils and charities, including Community Action Suffolk. Talent Match, Lapwing, Wot's Up, Leading Lives and Bramacare to give young people a chance to work with rescued animals.

Mrs Turner said: "We work with young people who have confidence issues or need support, either we can let them meet the animals or some of them come and work with us at the farm.

French's Farm Horse Rehabilitation Centre in Hadleigh. Jann Turner who runs the centre with Faith and Indi.

"When we're saving animals and helping young people at the same time, I can't understand why we can't get someone to help us.

"We do so much good work and we need someone to step forward - it's so frustrating."

Mrs Turner is looking for any help at all in finding a suitable place for Care Haven and Haven Farm. You can email Mrs Turner or call 07747 755556.