Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Colchester Military Wives to perform with Tokyo and Taipei choirs

PUBLISHED: 11:34 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 24 May 2019

The Bao-Lai Junior High School Chorus from Taiwan will be joining Colchester Military Wives and the Amici Mixed Choir in Colchester on Saturday. Picture: BAO-LAI

The Bao-Lai Junior High School Chorus from Taiwan will be joining Colchester Military Wives and the Amici Mixed Choir in Colchester on Saturday. Picture: BAO-LAI

Archant

The Colchester Military Wives Choir will be joined by the Amici Mixed Choir and the Bao-Lai Junior High School Chorus at a concert in Colchester.

The Colchester Military Wives have previously performed at an NBA game at London's O2 Arena. Picture: COLCHESTER MILITARY WIVESThe Colchester Military Wives have previously performed at an NBA game at London's O2 Arena. Picture: COLCHESTER MILITARY WIVES

Formed in 2012, the choir is no stranger to the international stage, having performed in Canada and sung national anthems at a sell-out NBA game in London's O2 Arena.

You may also want to watch:

Now, to raise more money for their charity, the choir made up of veterans, their wives and mothers, will take to the stage of St Boltoph's Church in Colchester with the Amici Mixed Choir from Tokyo and the Bao-Lai Junior High School Chorus from Taiwan on Saturday.

Guests include Ms Keiko Nakano, first secretary of the Embassy of Japan in the UK and Taipei's deputy representative in the UK Mr Shyang-Yun Cheng.

Also in attendance will be high steward Sir Bob Russell and Lady Russell, and Will Quince MP.

Tickets for the event, priced at £12, are available from Manns Music Shop in High Street.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Theresa May quits: New premier expected to be elected in July

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.. Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Don Topley: Assessing England’s competition in the Cricket World Cup - beware Australia and India!

India's Virat Kohli will lead one of the best sides in the World Cup. Picture: PA SPORT

Suffolk Show Countdown: Charity puts young people’s careers and mental health centre-stage at show

From left, Matter Clothing directors Charlie and George Yapp Picture: MATTER CLOTHING

Fears Waitrose vegetables may contain broken glass

waitrose ipswich

Who’s in the running to become the next Prime Minister?

Will Boris Johnson swap the bike for the Prime Ministerial limo? Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists