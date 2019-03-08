Colchester Military Wives to perform with Tokyo and Taipei choirs

The Bao-Lai Junior High School Chorus from Taiwan will be joining Colchester Military Wives and the Amici Mixed Choir in Colchester on Saturday. Picture: BAO-LAI Archant

The Colchester Military Wives Choir will be joined by the Amici Mixed Choir and the Bao-Lai Junior High School Chorus at a concert in Colchester.

The Colchester Military Wives have previously performed at an NBA game at London's O2 Arena. Picture: COLCHESTER MILITARY WIVES The Colchester Military Wives have previously performed at an NBA game at London's O2 Arena. Picture: COLCHESTER MILITARY WIVES

Formed in 2012, the choir is no stranger to the international stage, having performed in Canada and sung national anthems at a sell-out NBA game in London's O2 Arena.

Now, to raise more money for their charity, the choir made up of veterans, their wives and mothers, will take to the stage of St Boltoph's Church in Colchester with the Amici Mixed Choir from Tokyo and the Bao-Lai Junior High School Chorus from Taiwan on Saturday.

Guests include Ms Keiko Nakano, first secretary of the Embassy of Japan in the UK and Taipei's deputy representative in the UK Mr Shyang-Yun Cheng.

Also in attendance will be high steward Sir Bob Russell and Lady Russell, and Will Quince MP.

Tickets for the event, priced at £12, are available from Manns Music Shop in High Street.