‘Feral few’ blamed for rise in littering in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 June 2020

Jason Alexander found the mountain of rubbish next to a bin in Rushmere Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

JASON ALEXANDER

An Ipswich environmental campaigner has hit out at a “feral few” for blighting Suffolk with litter during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Jason Alexander, from Wildlife Gadget Man's Rubbish Walks, has been 'disgusted' by the amount of PPE and fast food litter during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: JASON ALEXANDERJason Alexander, from Wildlife Gadget Man's Rubbish Walks, has been 'disgusted' by the amount of PPE and fast food litter during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

The angry reaction comes after Jason Alexander, founder of Rubbish Walks, discovered a mountain of rubbish surrounding a bin on Rushmere Heath.

East Suffolk Council has also spoken out against those guilty of similar cases of littering – reminding people that although they may think it well-intentioned, leaving rubbish next to a bin is a crime.

Mr Alexander, who has been campaigning for a national “litter summit” to find solutions to the country’s waste issue, said the sights he has seen during lockdown – including littered masks and gloves – have kept him up at night.

Mr Alexander said: “It is just absolute madness, I just do not understand the mentality – what is happening to this country?

“I think a good majority of the UK population has turned feral during lockdown, and it’s something we seriously need to address as a society.

“We really need to really step back and look at what’s going on in this country.”

Among the most common spots to find the litter include around Suffolk’s beaches, with small coastal villages such as Covehithe seeing an influx of disposable barbecues, bags and packaging dumped next to bins.

There has also been a rise in takeaway packaging being littered as a result of the lockdown.

As part of its efforts to tackle littering, East Suffolk Norse has installed additional bins in popular areas and will be emptying them more frequently.

Some of the dumped PPE found in Landseer Park. Picture: JASON ALEXANDERSome of the dumped PPE found in Landseer Park. Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

However, those with rubbish are still asked to take it home should the bins be full, in a bid to deter pests and “keep East Suffolk beautiful”.

James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council, said there is no excuse for littering.

He added: “East Suffolk has some of the most beautiful beaches and rural areas in the country and as some restrictions are lifted, we want our residents to be able to enjoy these areas safely.

“We appreciate that bins may be filling up more quickly and we are doing all we can to empty bins as often as possible.

“If a bin is full, please look for another or take your rubbish home.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

