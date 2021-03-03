News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Family concerned for welfare of missing 52-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:12 PM March 3, 2021   
Jason Bradley, from Stanway in Colchester, has been reported missing

Jason Bradley, from Stanway in Colchester, has been reported missing - Credit: Supplied by Essex Police

Police have issued an appeal after a 52-year-old man from Stanway, near Colchester, was reported missing from his home.

Jason Bradley was last seen at 1.30pm on Friday, February 26 and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Bradley was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms and carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

Anyone with information related to Mr Bradley's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.


