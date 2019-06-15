McLaren sports car driver accused of travelling at 120mph on Suffolk road

A sports car driver has been accused of travelling at speeds of 120mph on a Suffolk road.

Jason Dixon is charged with driving a McLaren 720 supercar at 120mph along the A14 on January 12 this year.

The 47-year-old, of Crown Street, Bury St Edmunds, has denied the offence and will stand trial in September.

On Friday, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard Dixon was accused of driving at a constant speed of 120mph for 0.2 miles of the 70mph road at Rougham.

Prosecutor Alex Morrison said the offence is alleged to have happened at about 3.45pm on the eastbound carriageway - recorded by means of a "follow check" by a police officer in an unmarked vehicle.

Dixon was not present at court, where a letter was read to magistrates indicating his not guilty plea and requesting a case management hearing to proceed in his absence.

A trial is scheduled to take place at the same court on the afternoon of September 23.