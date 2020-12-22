News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Jason Manford announces East Anglian tour dates

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:12 PM December 22, 2020   
Publicity shot of stand-up comedian Jason Manford

Stand-up comedian Jason Manford is performing across East Anglia as part of his mammoth 2021-2022 tour. Tickets are now on sale - Credit: Archant

TV favourite, Jason Manford has added a host of extra dates to his 2021/2022 ‘Like Me’ UK tour due to huge popular demand.

Between September 2021 and May 2022 Jason, a regular on TV comedy shows ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’, ‘The Nightly Show’, ‘Sunday Night at the Palladium’, ‘Live at the Apollo’, ‘Have I Got News For You’ and ‘QI’, will be performing two nights at the Ipswich Regent, Colchester’s Charter Hall, the Marina Theatre, Lowestoft, and Felixstowe’s Spa Pavilion.

Jason has had a packed schedule since Jason’s last smash-hit stand-up show, but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit. ‘Like Me’ is Jason’s latest comic offering, set to hit the road for a massive UK & Ireland tour, travelling the length and breadth of the country for 14 months from September 2021 to November 2022.

Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour ‘Muddle Class’, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show ‘Like Me’. In these trying times, it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle. So, I’m coming to a venue near you in 2021/2022, so we can have a good laugh together. See you then.”

Jason Manford will be performing at Charter Hall, Colchester on September 25, 2021, Ipswich Regent on December 4, 2021 and May 25, 2022, Felixstowe Spa Pavilion on December 11, 2021, Cambridge Corn Exchange on January 19, 2022, Lowestoft Marina Theatre on February 25, 2022

Tickets are priced between £30 - £35 and can be booked via Jason’s website or through Ticketmaster.

Comedy

