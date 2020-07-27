‘I thought, I can’t do this’ – Man writes emotional book after surviving three brain tumours

Jason Oliver with his wife Rachael, after writing a book about his experiences battling a series of brain tumours

A man from Stowmarket has written an emotional and intimate book about surviving three traumatic brain tumour operations in just seven years.

Jason Oliver has written a book about his experience of living with brain tumours.

Jason Oliver has written ‘Fightback From A Brain Tumour’ in the hope of helping other families going through what he did.

Nearly 15 years after his battle first began, 45-year-old Jason has had seven clear MRI scans.

He said: “I had such incredible care from Addenbrooke’s, West Suffolk and Ipswich hospitals and I just want my story to be an inspiration for others to show you can do it, you can fight through and there is life after a brain tumour.”

Mr Oliver’s ordeal began on the morning of January 2, 2004 when he woke with a splitting headache, cold fever, sweats and vomiting and was taken to hospital by his wife Rachael.

A CT scan revealed a mass in his head and he was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he underwent his first brain tumour operation five days later.

After additional radiotherapy and a 12-month recovery the father-of-two thought he was in the clear. However on Christmas Eve 2008 a scan confirmed another growth in his head.

This time, the tumours caused him to suffer from seizures too and in June 2009 he had his second operation at Addenbrooke’s.

“It was terrifying,” Jason recalled.

“It was terrifying for my wife and my kids to see when I was having the seizures, but the second operation sorted that out and I recovered more quickly that time around.

“I thought I’d turned things around and had my life sorted at that point, I’d got my driver’s licence back which is so important for my confidence as an adult and a man and for my freedom.

“When they found another growth in 2011 it just flattened me – I thought, I can’t do this, I’ve used up all of my energy.”

On May 26, 2011, just before Jason was about to go into surgery, his doctor told him he had not two, but four growths in his head and which they were going to have to remove.

“They pretty much had to split my entire head open to get to them all,” he recalled.

“I thought I couldn’t find the strength to carry on but it was that kind of time where you face your demons and you find the strength deep down inside you.”

Mr Oliver’s book can be purchased online here.