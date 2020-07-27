E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I thought, I can’t do this’ – Man writes emotional book after surviving three brain tumours

PUBLISHED: 07:30 28 July 2020

Jason Oliver with his wife Rachael, after writing a book about his experiences battling a series of brain tumours Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jason Oliver with his wife Rachael, after writing a book about his experiences battling a series of brain tumours Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man from Stowmarket has written an emotional and intimate book about surviving three traumatic brain tumour operations in just seven years.

Jason Oliver has written a book about his experience of living with brain tumours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJason Oliver has written a book about his experience of living with brain tumours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jason Oliver has written ‘Fightback From A Brain Tumour’ in the hope of helping other families going through what he did.

Nearly 15 years after his battle first began, 45-year-old Jason has had seven clear MRI scans.

He said: “I had such incredible care from Addenbrooke’s, West Suffolk and Ipswich hospitals and I just want my story to be an inspiration for others to show you can do it, you can fight through and there is life after a brain tumour.”

Mr Oliver’s ordeal began on the morning of January 2, 2004 when he woke with a splitting headache, cold fever, sweats and vomiting and was taken to hospital by his wife Rachael.

Jason Oliver with his wife Rachael Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJason Oliver with his wife Rachael Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A CT scan revealed a mass in his head and he was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he underwent his first brain tumour operation five days later.

After additional radiotherapy and a 12-month recovery the father-of-two thought he was in the clear. However on Christmas Eve 2008 a scan confirmed another growth in his head.

This time, the tumours caused him to suffer from seizures too and in June 2009 he had his second operation at Addenbrooke’s.

“It was terrifying,” Jason recalled.

“It was terrifying for my wife and my kids to see when I was having the seizures, but the second operation sorted that out and I recovered more quickly that time around.

“I thought I’d turned things around and had my life sorted at that point, I’d got my driver’s licence back which is so important for my confidence as an adult and a man and for my freedom.

“When they found another growth in 2011 it just flattened me – I thought, I can’t do this, I’ve used up all of my energy.”

On May 26, 2011, just before Jason was about to go into surgery, his doctor told him he had not two, but four growths in his head and which they were going to have to remove.

“They pretty much had to split my entire head open to get to them all,” he recalled.

“I thought I couldn’t find the strength to carry on but it was that kind of time where you face your demons and you find the strength deep down inside you.”

Mr Oliver’s book can be purchased online here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was ‘too embarrassed’ to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1 Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was ‘too embarrassed’ to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1 Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I thought, I can’t do this’ – Man writes emotional book after surviving three brain tumours

Jason Oliver with his wife Rachael, after writing a book about his experiences battling a series of brain tumours Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could government cash boost hopes for new use for Ipswich’s old Post Office?

The council is spending £1m on repairing the roof of the Old Post Office on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want competition for Holy... Here are 11 goalkeepers they could turn to

Ipswich Town look set to add a senior goalkeeper to their ranks before the start of the 2019/20 season. Photos: PA

Police officer cleared of dangerous dog charge after incident in park

The incident happened in Springfield Hall Park, also known as Arun Park, last February Picture: GOOGLE

Family ‘could not have known’ of son’s intentions to end his life, inquest hears

The inquest into the death of Danny Clark, from Stowmarket, concluded at Suffolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ARCHANT