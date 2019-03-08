Can you help find this missing man from Bury St Edmunds?

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 40 year-old male from west Suffolk.

Jason Walker was last seen leaving his home address in Bury St Edmunds at 8.15am on Friday but has failed to return as expected

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall with a slim build. He has short dark brown hair and a beard and also wears glasses. He was last seen wearing dark trousers and a black T-shirt.

A Suffolk police spokesman said although missing from Bury St Edmunds Mr Walker may be in the Thetford area.

Mr Walker's family and police officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 96 of 13/7/19.