Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you help find this missing man from Bury St Edmunds?

PUBLISHED: 06:44 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:44 14 July 2019

Jason Walker has gone missing from his home in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Jason Walker has gone missing from his home in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 40 year-old male from west Suffolk.

Jason Walker, who has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYJason Walker, who has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jason Walker was last seen leaving his home address in Bury St Edmunds at 8.15am on Friday but has failed to return as expected

You may also want to watch:

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall with a slim build. He has short dark brown hair and a beard and also wears glasses. He was last seen wearing dark trousers and a black T-shirt.

A Suffolk police spokesman said although missing from Bury St Edmunds Mr Walker may be in the Thetford area.

Mr Walker's family and police officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 96 of 13/7/19.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

‘I will do everything in my power to stop the closure’ - MP supports school campaigners

An aerial image in the presentation documents showing the two school sites Picture: GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

‘I will do everything in my power to stop the closure’ - MP supports school campaigners

An aerial image in the presentation documents showing the two school sites Picture: GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch our look inside Town’s German training base and role reversal as captain Chambers turns interviewer

Luke Chambers interviewed Andy Warren and Stuart Watson after they played in an Ipswich Town staff game.

Fire-damaged rail station harming image and character of town

Drone footage of Saxmundham railway station fire Picture: SKYMANIX

Councils pledge to support Sudbury and Stowmarket after funding snub

Stowmarket town centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Boris Johnson woos Tory faithful at Suffolk hotel as hustings hit region

Boris Johnson's meeting at Claydon was hosted by local MPs Dr Dan Poulter and Dr Therese Coffey, Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘A leader doesn’t need to be a details person’ – Voters share thoughts at Tory hustings

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during a Tory leadership hustings in Colchester, Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists