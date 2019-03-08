E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Motorist with 'cocktail of drugs' in system is banned from driving for 16 months

PUBLISHED: 18:31 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:53 25 October 2019

Jay Snedden was jailed for 16 months at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Jay Snedden was jailed for 16 months at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 20-year-old man has been banned from the road for 16 months after driving with a 'cocktail of drugs' in his system.

Jay Sneddon, of Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court, in Ipswich, on Friday October 25.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of drug driving on March 17, when he was caught driving with derivatives of cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy in his blood in Nacton Road, Ipswich.

Prosecuting, Lesla Small said he was stopped in the Kwik Fit car park after police received some information regarding his vehicle.

Sneddon, representing himself in court, said he had taken the drugs the night before, saying he didn't think he was still under the influence.

Magistrates banned Sneddon from driving for 16 months and fined him £400.

He was also made to pay court costs of £105 and a £40 victim surcharge.

