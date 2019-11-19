Man denies sexual assault charges

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Colchester man accused of sexual assault is due to take place in April next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 19) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Jayan Chandy, 44, of St Andrews Gardens, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to five offences of sexual assault between November 1 and November 13 last year.

The case was adjourned until April 30 when his trial is expected to get underway.

Chandy is on unconditional bail.