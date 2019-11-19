Man denies sexual assault charges
PUBLISHED: 17:21 19 November 2019
The trial of a Colchester man accused of sexual assault is due to take place in April next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 19) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Jayan Chandy, 44, of St Andrews Gardens, Colchester.
You may also want to watch:
He pleaded not guilty to five offences of sexual assault between November 1 and November 13 last year.
The case was adjourned until April 30 when his trial is expected to get underway.
Chandy is on unconditional bail.
Comments have been disabled on this article.