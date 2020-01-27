Man charged with rape and false imprisonment
PUBLISHED: 15:19 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 27 January 2020
Archant
A 33-year-old man was due to appear in court today charged with two counts of rape in Essex.
Steven Anderson, of Bentley Avenue, Jaywick, was arrested on January 26.
He is charged with two counts of rape, causing actual bodily harm, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, assault by beating and criminal damage.
The charges are in connection with allegations reported on January 3.
He was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, Monday January 27.
Comments have been disabled on this article.