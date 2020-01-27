E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged with rape and false imprisonment

PUBLISHED: 15:19 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 27 January 2020

Steven Anderson, 33, of Bentley Avenue, Jaywick, has been charged in connection to a rape investigation after allegations made to police on January 3 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 33-year-old man was due to appear in court today charged with two counts of rape in Essex.

Steven Anderson, of Bentley Avenue, Jaywick, was arrested on January 26.

He is charged with two counts of rape, causing actual bodily harm, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, assault by beating and criminal damage.

The charges are in connection with allegations reported on January 3.

He was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, Monday January 27.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

