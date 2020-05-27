Video

Bungalow destroyed as fire ravages through home

A bungalow has been destroyed in Jaywick following a fire. Picture: MARTIN HASLAM Picture: MARTIN HASLAM

A bungalow has been destroyed after a fire ravaged through a Jaywick home.

Firefighters were unable to enter the property in Jaywick as it was so badly damaged. Picture: MARTIN HASLAM Firefighters were unable to enter the property in Jaywick as it was so badly damaged. Picture: MARTIN HASLAM

Firefighters were called to the bungalow in Humber Avenue at 12.24 am today, May 27, where the found it well alight.

A spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were unable to enter the property as it was so badly damaged.

It is believed the loft space of the bungalow, which was used for storage, fuelled the fire and created additional hazards for firefighters.

The fire was fully extinguished by 1.50am, although crews returned at 5am and again at 9am to ensure it had not reignited.

An investigation to establish the cause of the fire is ongoing. Watch manager Ian Street said: “It was a substantial fire and crews worked really hard to stop it spreading to neighbouring properties.

“Thankfully the occupant did the right thing and got out of the property before we had arrived and stayed out.”