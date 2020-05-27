E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bungalow destroyed as fire ravages through home

PUBLISHED: 10:08 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 27 May 2020

A bungalow has been destroyed in Jaywick following a fire. Picture: MARTIN HASLAM

A bungalow has been destroyed in Jaywick following a fire. Picture: MARTIN HASLAM

Picture: MARTIN HASLAM

A bungalow has been destroyed after a fire ravaged through a Jaywick home.

Firefighters were unable to enter the property in Jaywick as it was so badly damaged. Picture: MARTIN HASLAMFirefighters were unable to enter the property in Jaywick as it was so badly damaged. Picture: MARTIN HASLAM

Firefighters were called to the bungalow in Humber Avenue at 12.24 am today, May 27, where the found it well alight.

A spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were unable to enter the property as it was so badly damaged.

It is believed the loft space of the bungalow, which was used for storage, fuelled the fire and created additional hazards for firefighters.

The fire was fully extinguished by 1.50am, although crews returned at 5am and again at 9am to ensure it had not reignited.

An investigation to establish the cause of the fire is ongoing. Watch manager Ian Street said: “It was a substantial fire and crews worked really hard to stop it spreading to neighbouring properties.

“Thankfully the occupant did the right thing and got out of the property before we had arrived and stayed out.”

Most Read

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

