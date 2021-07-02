New business units and market could 'improve Jaywick's reputation'

Published: 7:30 AM July 2, 2021

Community leaders hope the proposed creation of new business units, a covered market and a public garden will help improve Jaywick's reputation as a tourist resort.

Tendring District Council has outlined its plans to construct the development on land off Brooklands, facing the village's beachfront.

The site, close to the district council's car park, was previously used for an amusements arcade and has hosted car boot sales.

Planning documents submitted by HAT Projects on behalf of the council said the project would become an "affordable space for start-up and grow-on businesses in the local community, creating and retaining employment locally".

The creation of the market would bring "affordable healthy fresh food and produce" within walking distance of most villagers, the documents added.

Other facilities set to be constructed as part of the scheme include car parking spaces, toilets and a hard landscaped area.

HAT Projects revealed the building for the business units will be painted in bold colours and be of a design that will "leapfrog preconceptions about Jaywick Sands to attract tenants".

Jaywick is among the most-deprived neighbourhoods in the UK, with the western edge of the village - which includes the Brooklands estate - topping a government list for deprivation in 2010 and 2015.

Overall, Tendring is ranked as the 40th most income-deprived council area in England, according to Office for National Statistics data.

A report to be considered by Tendring's planning committee on Tuesday outlined the potential for the business units and marketplace development to boost the village's economy and create job opportunities.

The report advises Tendring's planners to give the scheme the go-ahead when they discuss the proposals next week.

It said: "Taking into consideration the three strands of sustainability namely economic, social and environmental considerations the development is considered to represent a sustainable development by creating local job opportunities, improving Jaywick Sands’ reputation and the visual appearance of a key site in the community.

"The proposal is considered to be acceptable with no material harm to visual or residential amenity, ecology interests or highway safety, and the application is therefore recommended for approval."