Teenage girl arrested after allegedly attacking police officer

Police arrested three people after a disturbance in Jaywick Picture: ARCHANT

A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after a police officer was punched in the face during a disturbance.

The 14-year-old girl is alleged to have hit the officer while being arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and assaulting an emergency worker, and a 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of making threats to commit criminal damage.

The trio are all from Jaywick, where the incident happened at around 6.25pm yesterday.

While the girl was in custody, two officers reported being spat at and another officer allegedly had a meal thrown over her while carrying out welfare checks.

The girl was arrested on suspicion of three further counts of assaulting a police officer.

Chief Inspector Lily Benbow, District Commander for Tendring, said:“ I will not tolerate any assault on my officers.

“We come to work to protect our communities and keep them safe but we will not tolerate being assaulted when doing so.”

All three people remain in custody for questioning.