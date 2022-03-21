Couple left homeless after bungalow destroyed in blaze

A couple has been left homeless after a bungalow was destroyed in a fire at the weekend - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

A couple have been left homeless after a bungalow fire in north Essex over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the property in Riley Avenue in Jaywick at 3.45pm on Sunday after neighbours heard the smoke alarm sounding.

There was no-one inside the bungalow at the time.

The fire destroyed the dining room area of the Jaywick property - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

The fire has resulted in extensive damage to the dining room, and the cause of the fire has been identified as accidental.

Station manager Nick Singleton praised the work of the firefighters who attended.

He said: “Crews did a really good job preventing the fire from spreading further.

"Unfortunately a couple have been made homeless but thanks to the fact they had a working smoke alarm, the neighbours heard and we could get there and stop the fire from spreading to other properties.”