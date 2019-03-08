Overcast

Police 'urgently' seeking man in connection with Jaywick murder

PUBLISHED: 17:36 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 15 July 2019

Essex police want to speak to 42-year-old Ian Woolcomb in connection with a murder in Jaywick this weekend. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex police want to speak to 42-year-old Ian Woolcomb in connection with a murder in Jaywick this weekend. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Essex police are wanting to speak to a man in connection with the murder of a 58-year-old man who died in a house in Jaywick this weekend.

Hillman Avenue, Jaywick - police are investigating the murder of a man. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEWHillman Avenue, Jaywick - police are investigating the murder of a man. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Officers want to speak with Ian Woolcomb, 42 in relation to the death of a man in Hillman Avenue, on Friday, July 12.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly after 12.40pm on Friday, July 12 with reports of a man being found dead at the Essex property.

The man's death, which was initially classed as "unexplained" is now being treated as a murder inquiry following a post mortem examination which took place on Saturday, July 13.

The post mortem established the provisional cause of death as a head injury, pending further inquiry.

Officers are now appealing to members of the public for information on the whereabouts of Mr Woolcomb.

He was last known to be living in the Clacton area and has links to Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We urgently need to speak to Ian Woolcomb and ask anyone who has seen him to call us immediately.

You may also want to watch:

"Anyone who is found to be assisting him, in any way, will be subjected to a thorough investigation and could find themselves in court or even prison."

Officers are treating the death as an isolated incident.

A 44-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of assault, following reports that the man may have been assaulted the previous day.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "As part of the investigation, we are looking into reports that there had been a previous argument at the property.

"At this stage, we are keen to speak to anyone with any information, or was in the area and saw or heard anything between 6.30pm on Thursday 11 July and 6.30pm on Friday 12 July.

"Any information, however small, could be vital to our enquiries.

"I am grateful to members of the Jaywick community for their help so far while we piece together what happened so we can find answers for the victim's family."

She was later re-arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released on conditional bail until Wednesday, August 7 while officers continue their enquiries.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

