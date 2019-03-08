Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies from head injury

Hillman Avenue, Jaywick - police are investigating the murder of a man. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 58-year-old man was found dead at a property.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly after 12.40pm on Friday, July 12 with reports of a man being found dead at an address in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick.

His death, which was initially classed as "unexplained" is now being treated as a murder inquiry following a post mortem examination which took place yesterday, Saturday, July 13.

The post mortem established the provisional cause of death as a head injury, pending further inquiry.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "As part of the investigation, we are looking into reports that there had been a previous argument at the property.

"At this stage, we are keen to speak to anyone with any information, or was in the area and saw or heard anything between 6.30pm on Thursday 11 July and 6.30pm on Friday 12 July.

"Any information, however small, could be vital to our enquiries.

"I am grateful to members of the Jaywick community for their help so far while we piece together what happened so we can find answers for the victim's family."

Officers are treating the death as an isolated incident.

A 44-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of assault, following reports that the man may have been assaulted the previous day.

She was later re-arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released on conditional bail until Wednesday, August 7 while officers continue their enquiries.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.