Knife-point rapist convicted over hostage taking

Steven Anderson, of no fixed address in Jaywick, has been found guilty of taking his victim hostage and raping her Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A man has been found guilty of violently beating and raping a woman after taking her hostage in Essex last year.

Steven Anderson, 34, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, December 2, over a litany of charges including two counts of rape, grievous bodily harm, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, assault by beating and criminal damage.

The charges relate to an incident in the county last year, when Anderson imprisoned his victim on December 13 – smashing a TV, threatening her with a meat cleaver and holding her hostage.

His victim, a woman in her 50s, was too scared to seek help following the harrowing incident.

On seeing him again on January 2, he beat her – using his fists and a wooden hammer – before raping her at knife-point.

She bravely alerted police the following day, after making her way to the safety of her family.

Anderson, of no fixed address in Jaywick, fled the county and was arrested in Homerton, London, three weeks later.

A jury found him guilty of all charges.

Speaking after his conviction, Detective Constable Liv Howells, of Essex Police’s North Adult Sexual Abuse Investigation Team, praised Anderson’s victim for her bravery throughout the harrowing ordeals.

DC Howells added: “This has been a harrowing case and I am in awe of the bravery of the victim.

“She’s come forward and given us in-depth accounts of what Anderson put her through, and I cannot thank her enough for her bravery and co-operation throughout this difficult investigation.

“So many officers have worked tirelessly on this case, to make sure we get justice for the victim, and stop Steven Anderson from committing crimes against women.

“Anderson is a violent man and shows no care for others around him.

“I hope that today’s result brings some comfort to the victims and encourages other victims of abuse – whether that’s sexual or physical – to come forward.”

Anderson is due to be sentenced on 25 January.

Victims of sexual assault can report crimes via Essex Police’s secure online reporting tool, via 101, or by visiting a police station.

Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555111.