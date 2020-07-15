E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New homes in England’s most deprived town near completion

PUBLISHED: 07:31 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:31 15 July 2020

The new homes being built in Jaywick Sands. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

The new homes being built in Jaywick Sands. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

Much-needed new housing in Jaywick Sands – officially the most deprived part of England – is nearing completion.

Tendring's cabinet member for housing, Paul Honeywood breaks, ground at the start of Jaywick Sands development last year. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCILTendring's cabinet member for housing, Paul Honeywood breaks, ground at the start of Jaywick Sands development last year. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Housing minister Chris Pincher is set to visit the 10 new homes – five for rent and five starter homes – in Lotus Way on Thursday, July 23, to see the progress being made.

Housing has long been a major issue in the coastal town and a contributing factor in why it was officially ranked by the government as England’s most deprived town last year.

MORE: Revealed - The most deprived areas in Suffolk and North Essex ranked by postcode

Much of the housing in the area has been described as substandard, with Clacton MP Giles Watling pressing for fresh investment in affordable new homes to drive up living standards.

It is hoped the new homes, built by Gipping Construction and designed to be of high-quality as well as flood resilient, will help the situation.

You may also want to watch:

However, Mr Watling and Sir Bernard Jenkin, MP for neighbouring Harwich and North Essex, are also pushing for wider changes.

Mr Watling hopes to press the case for the changes, which would incentivise landlords to improve the condition of properties for tenants, with Mr Pincher during the visit.

Mr Watling said: “Jaywick Sands has great potential and a fantastic sense of community, as well as deep rooted problems which we are working together to address.

“Now is the time to strike out for a better future for residents and this visit is an opportunity to move that process along quicker.”

MORE: Housing project snakes a back seat while reptiles are safely removed

Councillor Paul Honeywood, Tendring District Council cabinet member for housing and with special responsibility for Jaywick Sands, added: “We have always sought to take a holistic view of the area - tackling housing issues requires not just new high-quality homes but also a wider look at what can be done to make change happen.

“We look forward to welcoming the minister to see the positive work we have done so far in Jaywick Sands, and hope to secure his support for wider changes going forwards.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

MP seeks assurance that government will review police funding formula

Waveney MP Peter Aldous Picture: PARLIAMENTLIVETV

Warning issued over ‘fake’ BT emails

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to beware these fake BT emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards

West Suffolk Council expecting £10m hit to finances from coronavirus

West Suffolk Council is expecting a £10m hit on its finances from coronavirus. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

New homes in England’s most deprived town near completion

The new homes being built in Jaywick Sands. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL