New homes in England’s most deprived town near completion

Much-needed new housing in Jaywick Sands – officially the most deprived part of England – is nearing completion.

Tendring's cabinet member for housing, Paul Honeywood breaks, ground at the start of Jaywick Sands development last year. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL Tendring's cabinet member for housing, Paul Honeywood breaks, ground at the start of Jaywick Sands development last year. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Housing minister Chris Pincher is set to visit the 10 new homes – five for rent and five starter homes – in Lotus Way on Thursday, July 23, to see the progress being made.

Housing has long been a major issue in the coastal town and a contributing factor in why it was officially ranked by the government as England’s most deprived town last year.

Much of the housing in the area has been described as substandard, with Clacton MP Giles Watling pressing for fresh investment in affordable new homes to drive up living standards.

It is hoped the new homes, built by Gipping Construction and designed to be of high-quality as well as flood resilient, will help the situation.

However, Mr Watling and Sir Bernard Jenkin, MP for neighbouring Harwich and North Essex, are also pushing for wider changes.

Mr Watling hopes to press the case for the changes, which would incentivise landlords to improve the condition of properties for tenants, with Mr Pincher during the visit.

Mr Watling said: “Jaywick Sands has great potential and a fantastic sense of community, as well as deep rooted problems which we are working together to address.

“Now is the time to strike out for a better future for residents and this visit is an opportunity to move that process along quicker.”

Councillor Paul Honeywood, Tendring District Council cabinet member for housing and with special responsibility for Jaywick Sands, added: “We have always sought to take a holistic view of the area - tackling housing issues requires not just new high-quality homes but also a wider look at what can be done to make change happen.

“We look forward to welcoming the minister to see the positive work we have done so far in Jaywick Sands, and hope to secure his support for wider changes going forwards.”