New workspace facility, covered market and community gardens given go ahead

Published: 7:30 AM July 8, 2021

The design for the Jaywick Sands workspace which was submitted as part of the planning application. - Credit: HAT Projects/TDC.

It is hoped a £2.4million project to transform the centre of Jaywick Sands will help "reduce deprivation caused by low income", after plans were given the green light.

The project includes a market, 25 affordable business units, training room, café, public toilets, community garden and public realm on the corner of Brooklands and Lotus Way.

Construction is due to start late this year after TDC's planning committee gave the application the go ahead on Tuesday.

Mary Newton, TDC cabinet member for business and economic Growth, said this was a positive step.

“As well as being a greatly beneficial project in its own right, this scheme will also complement other projects in the area such as the new housing and act as a catalyst both for Jaywick Sands and our wider Tendring4Growth objectives,” said councillor Newton.

“By encouraging entrepreneurship and business start-ups, it will also support more skills and higher earnings for residents and reduce deprivation caused by low income.”

Mary Newton, TDC cabinet member for business and economic growth, said this was a really exciting step. - Credit: Tendring District Council

The committee heard that the project would directly support around 40 full-time equivalent jobs, a further 16 indirectly, and positively impact the local economy by £1.7m annually.

The work is being funded by £1.972m from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP) from the Getting Building Fund (GBF), along with £105,000 from Tendring District Council (TDC) and £350,000 from Essex County Council (ECC).

The government's The Getting Building Fund is investing in shovel-ready infrastructure projects to create jobs and support economic recovery across the country following the impacts of Covid-19.

What the new Jaywick Works could look like (view looking east). - Credit: HAT Projects/TDC.

The successful projects (more than 300) are expected to deliver up to 85,000 jobs and over 1,500,000 sqm of commercial floor space.

The Jaywick Sands project is set to be complete in 2022, with fencing already going up around the site to allow initial ecological work and other surveys to take place.

Councillor Paul Honeywood, TDC cabinet member with special responsibility for Jaywick Sands, added: “This new facility will be of great benefit to Jaywick Sands, both for employment and for the wider community, and I look forward to it progressing now the planning application has been approved.”

Tendring councillor Paul Honeywood. - Credit: Archant

Architects HAT Projects are leading on the design of the scheme.