Woman fought off attacker who tried to rape her

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman fought off a man who tried to rape her.

Essex Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was approached by a man at 6.30pm in Jaywick Lane, Jaywick, on Tuesday November 19.

The man attempted to rape the victim, who fought back and escaped before contacting police.

Essex Police have described the man as in his 30s, white, with dark hair. He was wearing a grey jacket.

Polce are keen to speak to anyone who either lives or was drivng in the area, has CCTV-enabled doorbell or dash cam footage. They would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man matching the description or anyone acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Essex Police's Major Crime Team on 101, quoting crime reference 42/183965/19.