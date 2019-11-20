E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman fought off attacker who tried to rape her

PUBLISHED: 17:35 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 20 November 2019

Jaywick Lane, where a woman fought off a man who tried to rape her Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Jaywick Lane, where a woman fought off a man who tried to rape her Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman fought off a man who tried to rape her.

Essex Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was approached by a man at 6.30pm in Jaywick Lane, Jaywick, on Tuesday November 19.

You may also want to watch:

The man attempted to rape the victim, who fought back and escaped before contacting police.

Essex Police have described the man as in his 30s, white, with dark hair. He was wearing a grey jacket.

Polce are keen to speak to anyone who either lives or was drivng in the area, has CCTV-enabled doorbell or dash cam footage. They would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man matching the description or anyone acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Essex Police's Major Crime Team on 101, quoting crime reference 42/183965/19.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police release update on condition of Ipswich victim who was stabbed in the face

Two police cars at the scene of the incident in Ipswich. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Two more charged in connection with quarter-million cocaine seizure

Flowton village, near Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY

No one won the 2019 General Election debate - so Tories stay in poll position

Newscaster Julie Etchingham, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn after the Election head-to-head debate on ITV. Picture: ITV/PA Wire .

New theatre group to take over The New Wolsey Studio in 2020

The Gallery Players, who staged the world premiere of Galileo, will be taking over the New Wolsey Studio from 2020

Will you sign up for one of Suffolk’s most popular outdoor events next year?

The Orwell Challenge is on June 21, 2020 Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists