Always look on the bright side! Ipswich nine-year-old’s uplifting message wins contest

Jazmine Hodding, aged nine, from Ipswich, won the Specsavers postcard competition. Picture: SPECSAVERS Archant

Some things in life might be really bad – but this Ipswich girl is hoping this colourful postcode she has designed during the Covid-19 lockdown will help things turn out for the best.

Jazmine Hodding, aged nine, from Ipswich, won the Specsavers postcard competition. Picture: SPECSAVERS

Jazmine Hodding entered the Specsavers competition to design the cover for postcards sent to its older customers who are unable to leave their homes.

The postcard contains details of key support groups, such as Royal Voluntary Service – but the nine-year-old also wanted it to include an uplifting message.

Her colourful design encourages people to “always look on the bright side of life” - and captured the imagination of war veteran and judge Bill Needham, with he and his wife Jean choosing it as the winner.

“I wanted to enter this competition as my grandparents have been in isolation and I miss them,” said Jazmine.

“I think they’d love to receive this postcard to put on the fridge and put a smile on their faces.”

Sam Ward, director of services and deputy chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “Many older people are missing human interaction and something as simple as a friendly phone call or receiving some cheerful post can really make someone’s day.”