Always look on the bright side! Ipswich nine-year-old’s uplifting message wins contest
PUBLISHED: 12:21 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 18 May 2020
Archant
Some things in life might be really bad – but this Ipswich girl is hoping this colourful postcode she has designed during the Covid-19 lockdown will help things turn out for the best.
Jazmine Hodding entered the Specsavers competition to design the cover for postcards sent to its older customers who are unable to leave their homes.
MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here
The postcard contains details of key support groups, such as Royal Voluntary Service – but the nine-year-old also wanted it to include an uplifting message.
You may also want to watch:
Her colourful design encourages people to “always look on the bright side of life” - and captured the imagination of war veteran and judge Bill Needham, with he and his wife Jean choosing it as the winner.
MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus
“I wanted to enter this competition as my grandparents have been in isolation and I miss them,” said Jazmine.
“I think they’d love to receive this postcard to put on the fridge and put a smile on their faces.”
MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk
Sam Ward, director of services and deputy chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “Many older people are missing human interaction and something as simple as a friendly phone call or receiving some cheerful post can really make someone’s day.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.