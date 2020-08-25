Thieves steal JCB forklift from building site

Police are appealing for help after a JCB forklift was stolen in Long Melford. Stock photo. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for information after a JCB forklift was stolen from a building site in Long Melford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police said the forklift was towed by thieves driving a Toyota 4x4 from a building site in Bull Lane shortly before 12.30am on Tuesday.

A short while later, officers on patrol on the A1092 noticed the Toyota in the road and a forklift and truck in a nearby field.

You may also want to watch:

Two or three unknown men then ran towards the Toyota, drove away and failed to stop for police.

Officers followed the vehicle but stood down near a field in Cavendish.

The Toyota was later recovered in a field but there was no trace of the suspects. The truck and forklift were also recovered.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or who saw three men in the Peacocks Road area of Cavendish at the time, is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/49362/20.