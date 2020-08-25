Thieves steal JCB forklift from building site
PUBLISHED: 17:08 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 25 August 2020
Police are appealing for information after a JCB forklift was stolen from a building site in Long Melford.
Suffolk police said the forklift was towed by thieves driving a Toyota 4x4 from a building site in Bull Lane shortly before 12.30am on Tuesday.
A short while later, officers on patrol on the A1092 noticed the Toyota in the road and a forklift and truck in a nearby field.
Two or three unknown men then ran towards the Toyota, drove away and failed to stop for police.
Officers followed the vehicle but stood down near a field in Cavendish.
The Toyota was later recovered in a field but there was no trace of the suspects. The truck and forklift were also recovered.
Anyone with information related to the incident, or who saw three men in the Peacocks Road area of Cavendish at the time, is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/49362/20.
