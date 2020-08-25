E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Thieves steal JCB forklift from building site

PUBLISHED: 17:08 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 25 August 2020

Police are appealing for help after a JCB forklift was stolen in Long Melford. Stock photo. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for help after a JCB forklift was stolen in Long Melford. Stock photo. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a JCB forklift was stolen from a building site in Long Melford.

Suffolk police said the forklift was towed by thieves driving a Toyota 4x4 from a building site in Bull Lane shortly before 12.30am on Tuesday.

A short while later, officers on patrol on the A1092 noticed the Toyota in the road and a forklift and truck in a nearby field.

You may also want to watch:

Two or three unknown men then ran towards the Toyota, drove away and failed to stop for police.

Officers followed the vehicle but stood down near a field in Cavendish.

The Toyota was later recovered in a field but there was no trace of the suspects. The truck and forklift were also recovered.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or who saw three men in the Peacocks Road area of Cavendish at the time, is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/49362/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

A man has died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car collides with three men on bikes in ‘targeted’ attack leaving one in serious condition

Forensics teams and officers are attending the scene in Ipswich Road, Colchester, today after a 'targeted' incident last night (stock photo). PICTURE: ARCHANT

‘Large group’ seen throwing stones at cars before crash

Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

New Wolsey co-produces world premiere murder-mystery online

The poster for the world premiere of the murder-mystery What A Carve Up! Photo: New Wolsey Theatre

Accused youth ‘sorry’ for man’s death but blames victim for starting fatal fight

Flowers left at the scene outside Kebabpizza in Ipswich after the death of Richie Day. Picture: ARCHANT