Newmarket man jailed after stabbing another man in a jealous rage

A Newmarket man is starting an eight year jail sentence after stabbing another man in a jealous rage while visiting his ex-wife.

Christopher Wing, 59, separated from his wife, who is in her 40s, last year and, as a result, she moved in with three friends - a 23-year-old woman, her 26-year-old boyfriend and his brother, 31.

Over the following months Wing, of Nimbus Way, Newmarket, became increasingly aggressive towards his former partner and the 31-year-old man.

In the early hours of December 14, he sneaked onto the property in Wicken, Ely, where she was staying, wearing latex gloves armed with a knife, pliers, white spirit and a lighter.

However, the two brothers, who had been out watching a football match, returned home to find Wing on the driveway.

The brothers tackled him to the floor and detained him while police were called by the 23-year-old woman, who ran outside after hearing her boyfriend shouting.

While detaining Wing the 26-year-old man was stabbed, puncturing his spleen. Despite this, the pair were able to keep Wing at the scene until police arrived.

During their initial enquiries officers spoke to Mark Gambie, 57, who was parked a short distance away in a Land Rover. He admitted he had "parked here and dropped him off" and told police Wing intended to cut the brake cable of a car at the property.

The victim was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge, where he received emergency treatment and was discharged four days later but continued to receive follow-up treatment.

Wing was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Friday June 14) after he was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place following a trial. He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to destroy property in relation to the plan to cut the brake cable.

Gambie, of Victoria Close, West Row, Bury St Edmunds, was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for a year, after pleading guilty to conspiring to destroy property at the same court.

Both men were also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order, preventing them from contacting the victims.

DC Lesley Sonnen said: "The level of violence Wing showed that night, and over the months leading up to it, is frightening.

"I'd like to commend the bravery of the men and I hope the sentence will provide the victims with some closure and the ability to start rebuilding their lives after being tormented by Wing."