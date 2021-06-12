Bloom of jellyfish wash up on beaches
A bloom of jellyfish have washed up on beaches across Suffolk and north Essex - but beachgoers have been told to not be alarmed if they see one.
The jellyfish have been spotted on beaches including Walton-on-the-Naze and people are being advised to not approached them.
A Tendring District Council spokesman said the appearance of a jellyfish bloom is not something to worry about.
“As a coastal district, this sort of natural event shows the good health our waters are in,” he added.
“It is more unusual for us to see this type of jellyfish, the blue jellyfish, but it is no more dangerous than the moon species we more commonly see and its sting is likened to that of a nettle.
“That being said, jellyfish stings can of course be rather painful and we would always encourage people to take care if entering the sea or walking along the water’s edge.
"Our beach patrol team have helped some people who have been stung and, while painful, they have suffered no further symptoms.
“If you are stung, the best treatment is to wash the area with sea water and apply an ice pack to soothe it.”
The NHS also advises that anyone who is stung by a jellyfish should rinse the affected area with seawater, but not fresh water.
They should also remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card.