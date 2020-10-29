Family pays tribute to ‘special’ and ‘loving’ auntie who died in Barham crash

Jennifer Baker died following a collision in Barham on Friday, October 23 Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Tributes have been paid to a ‘very special’ woman who died in a two-car crash in Barham last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jennifer Baker, 32, from Claydon, died at the scene of the accident in Norwich Road on Friday night.

Suffolk police were called at around 6pm after a crash between a Seat Altea and Ms Baker’s Volkswagen Polo.

Her passenger, a 30-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 32-year-old man, who was driving the Seat, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Ms Baker’s family have described her as a “kind, intelligent, strong and beautiful woman” in a poignant tribute.

A statement released by the family said: “Jennifer Elizabeth Baker, much loved and respected daughter of Maria and Andrew, was suddenly taken from us on October 23.

“She was a caring and unfailingly supportive sister to Lucy, George and her twin, Catherine. Jen and her three siblings had a very happy childhood together, growing up on the farm, and remained very close into adulthood.

“Jen was a beloved granddaughter and loving auntie, who enjoyed cuddles with her niece and nephew.

“Jen had settled down close to home and was devoted to her partner. They had found happiness together and had many plans for their future. Jen loved walking their two dogs, Polly and Floss, in the Suffolk countryside.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Councillors express sadness over fatal Suffolk crash

“Jen was so very special to so many, immensely thoughtful, level-headed and always seeming to know the right thing to say. It is utterly impossible to describe how much she meant to us nor the scale of our loss.

“Her family are all so proud of her, of the kind, intelligent, strong and beautiful woman she had become, and will miss her beyond measure.”

Ms Baker’s childhood friend Rae Betts added: “Friends since the age of seven and in contact most days, Jen was by my side through everything in life, a huge support to me and so many.

“Jen was the most loyal, thoughtful and unique friend. She is truly irreplaceable. She gave each and every one of us so much love and so many wonderful memories and with that, she will continue to live in our hearts forever.”

On behalf of Jennifer’s work colleagues, David McGowan, of Woodward Markwell in Ipswich, said: “It is a massive understatement to say that everyone at Woodward Markwell is devastated and heartbroken with the loss of Jennifer Baker. We are extremely fortunate to have worked with Jennifer over the last 15 years. Jennifer worked with us straight from school and rose through the ranks to be one of the management team and an integral part of business.

“The pain is deep because she was such a nice person and would go far out of her way to assist anyone. Her loss has not only deeply affected staff and ex-staff but our clients and insurance partners who are also heartbroken.

“We are not sure how we will cope with the loss of Jennifer, we don’t think we ever will”

The family understands that friends and colleagues may wish to send flowers but would prefer a donation be made to Great Ormond Street Hospital, who helped Jenny at the start of her life, or the Air Ambulance, who went to her aid on Friday.

Donations can be made via Just Giving with a page for the air ambulance here and GOSH here