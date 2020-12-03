E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Well-wishers say their final farewells to beloved Woodbridge school teacher

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 December 2020

Jenny and her grandson Monty when he was born Picture: STEVE SMITH

Archant

Friends and supporters of a former Suffolk school teacher have lined the streets to say goodbye.

Jenny Allan's funeral was held today, crowds of people gathered on Market Hill in woodbridge for her send off Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJenny Allan's funeral was held today, crowds of people gathered on Market Hill in woodbridge for her send off Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jenny Allan was 65 when she died in November from a malignant brain tumour.

She had only been diagnosed with the condition in September.

Jenny was a retired school teacher who had worked to help pupils at a number of schools across the county as well as at the young offenders institute in Hollesley.

As a result of her work, Jenny was well-known and well liked across the area.

Jenny Allan's hearse drives around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJenny Allan's hearse drives around Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Her fiance Steve Smith said that many parents and children had come up to her in the street to pass on their thanks over the years. Outside of teaching Jenny loved spending time with her young grandson Monty.

Following her death, a group of Jenny’s former colleagues who previously taught with her at Melton Primary School held a candlelit vigil in their homes in her memory.

On Thursday, Jenny made her final journey to Seven Hills Crematorium in Ipswich.

On her way her hearse made several trips around Woodbridge so that Jenny’s former pupils and well-wishers could say their farewells to the popular teacher.

Jenny Allan was a much loved school teacher who taught across Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJenny Allan was a much loved school teacher who taught across Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Many braved the rain and gathered under umbrellas in socially distanced groups at Market Hill to say goodbye

Mr Smith thanked all those who had supported him and shared memories of her in the past few months.

“I am overwhelmed by the amount of people who turned out in the rain to say goodbye to Jenny,” said Mr Smith.

Jenny Allan with her fiance Steve Smith Picture: STEVE SMITHJenny Allan with her fiance Steve Smith Picture: STEVE SMITH

“Thank you to everyone for sharing their memories of Jenny and for their support over the past few months.

“There are too many people to thank.”

A tribute page has also been set up where well-wishers can share their memories and photos of Jenny.

The page also allows you to make a donation in her memory to the St Elizabeth’s Hospice.

The hospice helped care for Jenny in the final weeks of her life and allowed her to stay close to her family.

So far over £600 has been raised by Jenny’s supporters for the hospice.

The fundraising page can be found here.

