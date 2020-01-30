Video

Watch: Exoskeleton teaches disabled woman to walk again

Jenny Hudson walking in the Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton with her rehabilitation expert, Louis Martinelli Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

She thought she would never walk again - but Lawford's Jenny Hudson is now able take steps outside, thanks to a revolutionary motorised exoskeleton.

Jenny Hudson who lost the use of her legs after a riding accident five years ago, is trying out a robotic exoskeleton to help her walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jenny Hudson who lost the use of her legs after a riding accident five years ago, is trying out a robotic exoskeleton to help her walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mrs Hudson, of Grange Road, was a talented equestrian riding horses all over the world before a "freak accident" in October 2015 left her confined to a wheelchair.

She was just 56 when she broke her neck and her back in three places, as well as breaking three ribs - changing her life forever.

But, determined to walk again, she has been making a six-hour round trip every week to Winchester to use a motor-powered exoskeleton.

The Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton is strapped to her legs and torso, as she uses a Zimmerframe to support her upper body while motors move her legs in a walking motion.

Jenny Hudson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jenny Hudson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mrs Hudson, now aged 60, said it took six months of practise at Hobbs Rehabilitation before she was taking her own steps - but said the experience of walking again after so long was "incredible".

She said: "It's incredible but your body can quickly forget how to walk, you need to develop the strength and muscle memory all over again.

"I've been using the exoskeleton for 18 months. When I started, the motors were doing most of the walking - it took six months until I was taking my own steps.

Jenny Hudson next to her pool that she had custom built for her rehabilitation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jenny Hudson next to her pool that she had custom built for her rehabilitation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It sounds weird because I'm only walking, but I always feel like I've had a big workout when I use it. It forces to use your core a lot."

Speaking about her accident, she said: "I was in intensive care for three weeks after I came off.

"They airlifted me to Addenbrooke's, I ended up with a collapsed lung, I had pneumonia. It was terrible.

"I am grateful to the NHS for everything they did while I was in hospital, they were incredible."

After the accident Mrs Hudson's husband Richard, who has worked in construction for 35 years, made the incredible move to build his wife a rehabilitation facility close to their Lawford home.

It includes a hydrotherapy pool, where Mrs Hudson is also able to practise walking in the water.

Mr Hudson has even devised a detachable third wheel for his wife's wheelchair, allowing her to keep up with their four dogs when they play in the garden.

"He's been brilliant. He is really quite handy with things like that," she added.