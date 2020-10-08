Dealer, 18, caught ‘red-handed’ with crack cocaine and heroin on coffee table

A county lines drug dealer who was found in possession of more than 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in the lounge of a house in a Sudbury has been locked up for 30 months.

Police went to a house in Suffolk Road, Sudbury during the afternoon of August 21 this year and found 18-year-old Jerell Reid standing by a coffee table - on which there were a large number of loose wraps, £875 cash, 109 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine and a mobile phone, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Reid admitted to police that the cash was the proceeds of the sale of drugs and told police he had been selling drugs to support his family, said Stephen Rose, prosecuting.

Reid, who was living in London before his arrest and remand in custody, admitted two offences of possession heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine.

Sentencing him to 30 months detention in a young offenders’ institution, Judge Emma Peters said he had been caught “red handed” by police.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act will take place at a later date.