Murderer Jeremy Bamber: Reports of my behaviour after tragedy were 'just nonsense'

Jeremy Bamber and girlfriend Julie Mugford at the funeral of three members of his family a year before he was convicted of their murders Picture: PA

Jeremy Bamber says reports of his behaviour following the White House Farm murders in Essex were "exaggerated or just nonsense" during an interview from prison.

Jeremy Bamber branded the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA Jeremy Bamber branded the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

The chilling true story of the events at White House Farm, which saw Bamber convicted of murdering five members of his own family in Tolleshunt D'Arcy in August 1985, is currently being retold in an ITV drama.

Bamber, who has always maintained his innocence, claims his sister Sheila 'Bambi' Caffell, killed parents Nevill and June and her twin six-year-old boys Nicholas and Daniel before turning the gun on herself.

Police initially believed the murder/suicide theory before turning their attentions to Bamber, then aged 24, who was convicted of the killings in October 1986.

But it was Bamber's behaviour before and after the funerals of his parents, sister and nephews which increased suspicion among his family that he had been involved.

Jeremy Bamber and girlfriend Julie Mugford at the funeral of three of his family members Picture: PA Jeremy Bamber and girlfriend Julie Mugford at the funeral of three of his family members Picture: PA

Shortly after the funerals, Bamber travelled to Amsterdam with girlfriend Julie Mugford and another friend, and just after his first arrest and release in September 1985, he went on holiday to Saint-Tropez with friend Brett Collins.

Speaking to this newspaper from prison in Wakefield, Bamber, 59, was asked if he had any regrets over the way he acted after the tragic events on August 7, 1985.

He said: "My actions after the tragedy were as they were. Reports in the media, from police/prosecution witnesses were often made up, exaggerated or just nonsense.

"The holiday in France for instance, two of us rented a caravan costing 80 quid for ten days - hardly flash."

White House Farm in Tolleshunt D'Arcy in 2005 Picture: ARCHANT White House Farm in Tolleshunt D'Arcy in 2005 Picture: ARCHANT

In Carol Ann Lee's book - The Murders at White House Farm - on which the new six-part television drama is partly based, the author describes the trip to the south of France.

"They enjoyed a week of sun, sea and relaxation during a caravan holiday in St Tropez," Ms Lee wrote.

"In a 1986 interview with the Star, Brett declared that Jeremy 'fell in love with a millionairess. 'She fell for him. They weren't many girls he couldn't pull. He was an absolute charmer.

"'I warned him he was suspect number one on the police list for the killings, but he wasn't bothered. He just wanted to enjoy himself while he could.

Jeremy Bamber arrives at the Court of Appeal in London in 2002 Picture: PA Jeremy Bamber arrives at the Court of Appeal in London in 2002 Picture: PA

"'But I knew a storm was brewing for him at home'."

As revealed in this newspaper, Bamber, who was appealed his convictions several times, branded the ITV drama "a disgrace" because he believes it will interfere with a judicial review into his case.

Essex Police say there has never been any evidence to suggest he has been wrongly convicted.

White House Farm continues on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday, January 29.