'I cared for and loved Sheila' - Jeremy Bamber speaks about relationship with sister

White House Farm in Tolleshunt D'Arcy Picture: ARCHANT

Jeremy Bamber has opened up about his relationship with sister Sheila Caffell, who police and the media initially believed to be responsible for the murders at White House Farm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jeremy Bamber has spoken about his relationship with Sheila Caffell Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA Jeremy Bamber has spoken about his relationship with Sheila Caffell Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Bamber, who has always maintained his innocence, was convicted of killing sister Sheila, her twin six-year-old boys Nicholas and Daniel, and parents Nevill and June in Tolleshunt D'Arcy, near Maldon, in August 1985.

Ex-model Sheila, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, was framed for the killings in a murder/suicide by Bamber, who was 24 years old at the time.

The case has been placed firmly back in the spotlight after nearly 35 years following the broadcast of an ITV drama retelling the tragic events at the Essex farmhouse.

MORE: What are the key issues around the White House Farm murders in Essex?

Speaking from his prison cell in Wakefield, Yorkshire, Bamber, now 59, said: "My relationship with Sheila was great. I was really proud of her and loved her company when she was modelling, often visiting her in London.

Jeremy Bamber arrives at the Court of Appeal in London in 2002 Picture: PA Jeremy Bamber arrives at the Court of Appeal in London in 2002 Picture: PA

"In the latter years, her mental health troubles were difficult to understand, but I cared for and loved Sheila all that I could. We spoke regularly on the phone from our school days through to her sad death."

A key piece of evidence in the prosecution case was the silencer on the gun because with it, the .22 Anschütz semi-automatic rifle was too long for Sheila to have shot herself.

A blood sample taken from the inside of the silencer was discovered to be the same blood group as Sheila's - although it could have been a mixture of Nevill's and June's.

Maintaining that Sheila committed the murders before turning the gun on herself, Bamber claims two silencers were found at the farm but the jury were only told about one.

Jeremy Bamber and girlfriend Julie Mugford at the funeral of three members of his family Picture: PA Jeremy Bamber and girlfriend Julie Mugford at the funeral of three members of his family Picture: PA

"Sheila has been shown not to have had either silencer on the rifle that night," he said. "Two silencers were taken from White House Farm in the days after this tragedy."

MORE: Colin Caffell speaks about dealing with 'trauma' of Jeremy Bamber White House Farm murders

Sheila's ex-husband Colin Caffell said he initially believed Bamber before learning of his "complete betrayal".

He said: "Jeremy is a very charming and scary person. Initially, I was very much set up to be on Jeremy's side, then realising that complete betrayal. It was devastating.

"Initially, I was fed limited information about what had actually happened. I was also stopping people telling me things because I was trying to retain some semblance of happy images.

"Once people explained the circumstances to me I said, 'Sheila couldn't have done that.' She had never picked up a rifle in her life and certainly never knew how to fire one or re-load one."

White House Farm continues on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday.